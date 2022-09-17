B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Purchases $1,186,500.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.46 per share, with a total value of $1,186,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,969,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,331,738.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -231.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 40.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

