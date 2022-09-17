B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILYP) Trading Down 1.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. 4,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.