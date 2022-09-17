B. Riley Trims Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Target Price to $19.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UBA. StockNews.com downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UBA opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.64 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 377,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 156,089 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 317,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 124,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

