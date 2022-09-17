B. Riley Upgrades iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) to Buy

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 484.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMBI. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

IMBI opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.11.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 52.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 109,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 61,114 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

