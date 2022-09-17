BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 448,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Price Performance

BAE Systems stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.76. 2,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,020. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.