Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BSAC. UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.
Banco Santander-Chile Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,104,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,377 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,490,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,384,000 after buying an additional 731,054 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 595,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
