Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BSAC. UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,104,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,377 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,490,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,384,000 after buying an additional 731,054 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 595,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

