Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.59

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.59 and traded as high as $5.92. Bankinter shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 2,308 shares changing hands.

BKNIY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.75 ($6.89) to €7.00 ($7.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.0634 dividend. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

