Barclays Begins Coverage on BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
BYD Stock Down 0.6 %
BYD stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. BYD has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $43.61.
BYD Company Profile
