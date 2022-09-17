Barclays Begins Coverage on BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

BYD Stock Down 0.6 %

BYD stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. BYD has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $43.61.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

