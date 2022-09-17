Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 247.67 ($2.99).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 0.6 %

Barclays stock opened at GBX 171.14 ($2.07) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The stock has a market cap of £27.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 552.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.79.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.