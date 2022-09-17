Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Trading Down 8.7%

Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 2,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Base Carbon from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Base Carbon Trading Up 6.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40.
Base Carbon Company Profile
Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.
