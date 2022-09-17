Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Trading Down 8.7%

Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 2,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Base Carbon from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Base Carbon alerts:

Base Carbon Trading Up 6.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40.

Base Carbon Company Profile

Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.