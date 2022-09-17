Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Base Resources Price Performance
Shares of BSRUF remained flat at 0.23 during midday trading on Friday. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.14 and a fifty-two week high of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.23.
Base Resources Company Profile
