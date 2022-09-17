Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,310,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.22. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

