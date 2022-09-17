Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 395 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.71. 12,561,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,668. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

