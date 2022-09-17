Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 426 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after buying an additional 644,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $100.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,319,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

