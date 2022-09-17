Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,412 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,657,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,407,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

