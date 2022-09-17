Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $13.66 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.7% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,654,667.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $693.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,663. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $704.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $672.44.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

