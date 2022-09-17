Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,929. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

