Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after buying an additional 505,772 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

