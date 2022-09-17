Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,574 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 16,604,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,146,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

