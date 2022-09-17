Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TT traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.69. 2,282,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,135. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.40 and a 200 day moving average of $144.98.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

