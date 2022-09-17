Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDRFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($112.24) to €121.00 ($123.47) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €88.00 ($89.80) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.