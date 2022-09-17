Berenberg Bank Lowers Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 300

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s previous close.

Central Asia Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:CAML opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284.50 ($3.44). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 238.97. The stock has a market cap of £400.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.92.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

