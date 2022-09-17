Bifrost Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $332,029.00 (BNC)

Bifrost (BNC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Bifrost has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Bifrost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular exchanges. Bifrost has a market cap of $3.19 million and $332,029.00 worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bifrost Profile

Bifrost was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Bifrost’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,775,000 coins. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16. The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a cross-chain network that provides liquidity to bonding assets.It takes advantage of Staking as the early stage to provide liquidity in the form of Staking derivatives. Bifrost is established on the Polkadot network and developed by Substrate, the underlying layer is based on the WebAssembly, LIBP2P, and GRANDPA consensus.Telegram | Discord | Medium”

