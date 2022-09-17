BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $74.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.86.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.