BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BJ stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $78.45. 3,569,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,169 shares of company stock worth $2,870,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

