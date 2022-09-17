Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Siebert Williams Shank

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Siebert Williams Shank to $84.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.1 %

BKH opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.81. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Black Hills by 129.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 125.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

