BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 179.6% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BGR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. 92,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,988. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

