BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 179.6% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of BGR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. 92,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,988. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.72.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
