BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Shares Down 0.8%

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $26.04. 662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.12% of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

