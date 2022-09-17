BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 168.1% in August

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the August 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE MIY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 38,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,432. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $15.79.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (MIY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.