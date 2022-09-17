BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 168.1% in August

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the August 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MIY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 38,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,432. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

