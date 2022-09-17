BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.92

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 267846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,787,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 991,575 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 114,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 30.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

