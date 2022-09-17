BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.92

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYIGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 267846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,787,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 991,575 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 114,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 30.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

