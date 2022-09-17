BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.92

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 267846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
