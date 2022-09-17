BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Down 2.1%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.91. 485,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,432,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKSY. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 163.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

Featured Stories

