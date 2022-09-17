BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Down 2.1%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.91. 485,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,432,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
BlackSky Technology Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.
BlackSky Technology Company Profile
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.
