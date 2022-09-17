BLink (BLINK) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

BLink (BLINK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, BLink has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $289,798.44 and approximately $73.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,933.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057103 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00065420 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00078154 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.