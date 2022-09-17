bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Up 19.9% in August

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,740,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 16,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,963,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,799. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other bluebird bio news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,805 shares of company stock worth $213,636 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLUE. Raymond James raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

