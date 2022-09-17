BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €72.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNP. UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €49.33 ($50.33) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €46.65 and a 200-day moving average of €48.94. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($70.58).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.