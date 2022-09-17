Bondly Price Tops $0.0124 (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $409,579.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bondly alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 288.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,811.33 or 0.74017908 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 595.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00827170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.