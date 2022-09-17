Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,930 shares of company stock worth $17,905,398 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

