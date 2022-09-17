Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Down 6.9%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 11,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 455,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday.

Bowlero Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

About Bowlero

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bowlero by 84.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $13,530,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bowlero during the first quarter worth $974,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bowlero by 11.5% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 2,834,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 293,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bowlero by 12.9% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 330,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

