Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Down 6.9%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 11,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 455,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
