Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in BOX by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BOX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BOX by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. 3,086,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,400. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

