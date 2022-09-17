Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of BYD opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $72.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYD. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,137,000 after acquiring an additional 143,418 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

