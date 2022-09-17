Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$188.50 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$171.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$157.57.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$170.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$217.86.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

