BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 571,329% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BR Malls Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bradesco Corretora raised BR Malls Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

BR Malls Participações Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.45.

About BR Malls Participações

BR Malls Participações SA operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

