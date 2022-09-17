Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Cowen

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -20.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,848 shares of company stock worth $7,171,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Braze by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

