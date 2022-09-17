Bremer Bank National Association Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IJR opened at $93.96 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.