Bremer Bank National Association Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
IJR opened at $93.96 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
