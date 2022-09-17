Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 6.5% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 136,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,832.6% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 141,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 136,615 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 449,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,984 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 104,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

