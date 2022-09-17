Bremer Bank National Association Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 82,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 124,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 43,797 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Masco by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

