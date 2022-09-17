Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,470 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,083,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

