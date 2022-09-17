Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.16

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 59415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bridgestone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.
Bridgestone Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
About Bridgestone
Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.
