Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,456. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,364,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,826. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

