British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up approximately 0.6% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,773,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. Barclays boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

