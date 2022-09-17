British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Trading Down 1.2%

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.42 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19). Approximately 232,032 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,198% from the average daily volume of 17,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.60 ($0.19).

British Smaller Companies VCT Trading Up 400.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.72 million and a PE ratio of 433.33.

British Smaller Companies VCT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.5%. British Smaller Companies VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

